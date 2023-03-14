TTE who urinated on woman inside train sacked from position, arrested in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) who allegedly urinated on a woman in Akal Takht Express was sacked from his position with immediate effect, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

"Your above conduct showing disrespect to women construes serious misconduct, in the process bringing disrepute not only to your own self but entire railways as an organization. It is also seen that you are in judicial custody. Taking cognizance of this grave matter, I consider it to be a fit case to adopt the provision of Rule 14(ii). Thus, I hereby deem it fit to impose the punishment of "REMOVAL FROM SERVICE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT" for behaviour unbecoming of a railway servant," the order by the Northern Railway shared by the Minister on Twitter said.

The TTE who was identified as Munna Kumar had allegedly urinated on ay midnight in the A1 coach of Akal Takht Express which was going from Amritsar to Kolkata, the GRP official said earlier.

He was arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said on Tuesday.

"A Ticket Examiner (TTE) Munna Kumar arrested by GRP Charbagh (UP) for allegedly urinating on a woman passenger onboard train number 12317 on March 13. She was travelling with her husband from Kiul to Amritsar. The accused has been sent to judicial custody. He also has been terminated as a TTE," the police said.

The woman was travelling with her husband Rajesh Kumar, both hailing from Amritsar.

The passengers had gathered around hearing the noise from the woman and got hold of the drunk TTE, who was identified as Munna Kumar, a resident of Bihar.

The TTE was then handed over to the GRP when the train reached Charbagh Railway station, Lucknow, on Monday. (ANI)