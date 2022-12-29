Tuition teacher held for breaking minor's hand after she fails to pronounce 'Parrot' spelling

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): A tuition teacher was arrested for allegedly beating up and breaking the hand of a five-year-old girl when she failed to pronounce the spelling of 'Parrot' in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the police said on Thursday.

The accused teacher has been identified as Prayag Vishwakarma (20), a resident of Janta Colony in the city. He runs a coaching centre in his colony itself under police-station">Habibganj police station area. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening. The girl is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

The minor girl's maternal uncle, Bhanu Pratap Singh told ANI, "The financial condition of my sister, living in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, is not good. In such a situation, the minor stays along with him here. The school takes children's tests before giving admission, so we started sending her to tuition classes."



"Earlier, we forbade the tuition teacher to beat up the child. On Tuesday, the teacher called and said that the girl had fallen in the bathroom. When we asked her, she told us that the tuition teacher assaulted her due to which her hand got fractured. After that we admitted the girl to the hospital and complained about the matter in the police station," Singh added.

Habibganj Police station in charge Manish Raj Singh told ANI, "A complaint was received that the tuition teacher had beaten up the minor girl when she was unable to pronounce the spelling of 'Parrot' in which she sustained severe injuries."

"When consulted with doctors, they said that the girl's right hand has been fractured. After that we registered a case against the accused under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC, section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015. The accused tuition teacher has been arrested and further investigation into the matter is on," SHO Singh added. (ANI)

