Tunisha Sharma death: Actor started wearing hijab after meeting Sheezan, claims uncle

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): In an intriguing new development in the Tunisha Sharma death case, lending further credence to love jihad claims, the uncle of the popular television actor, Pawan Sharma, has claimed that her behaviour and lifestyle changed after she met Sheezan Khan, her boyfriend arrested on the charge of abetment, and she even started wearing a 'Hijab' (a headscarf worn by Muslim women).

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, he also urged the police to investigate the case from all angles.

"Today, the police submitted in court that Sheezan had relations with other women as well. They should probe Tunisha's death from all possible angles," Pawan Sharma told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Waliv police claimed to have learned that Sheezan chatted with his 'secret girlfriend' for one to one-and-a-half hours on the day of Tunisha's death.



Meanwhile, sources informed that Sheezan was not cooperating during interogation.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing television show 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul' on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star in the show, Sheezan Khan, was arrested on the charge of abetment to suicide.

To find out what had transpired between Tunisha and Sheezan in the immediate run-up to her death, the police scanned the WhatsApp chats between the two.

According to the police, they recovered chats running into 250 to 300 pages, from June to December, and were in the process of examining them for leads on why the couple decided to call it quits.

The sleuths further said they will send an electronic mail (e-mail) to WhatsApp to retrieve the deleted chats between Sheezan and his 'secret girlfriend'. (ANI)

