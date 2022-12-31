Tunisha Sharma death case: Accused Sheezan Khan asks for home meals during custody, says won't allow his hair to be cut

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Accused Sheezan Khan in television actor Tunisha Sharma death case who has been sent to judicial custody for two weeks on Saturday has asked for home cooked food while in custody.

A Vasai Court on Saturday sent accused Sheezan to judicial custody for 14 days.

Sheezan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra submitted four applications on the behalf of his client seeking home-cooked food in the jail premises. The lawyer submitted that Sheezan seeking permission to use an inhaler for his Asthma. The accused's counsel also sought permission for visits from family members and lawyers while in custody.

Sheezan has also asked that his hair not be cut while he is in custody and also for security inside the jail.

The 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' actor was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide on December 25 after the 21-year-old Tunisha was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two broke up their few-months-long relationship.

Deceased TV actor Tunisha Sharma's maternal uncle Pawan Sharma also said that Sheezan's advocate has presented four applications including the request to stop the media trial against him.





"The court has sent Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody and he has also submitted four applications here. In the application, he has requested for police security, ceasing of media trial, and no cuttting of his hair," Pawan Sharma said after the Vasai court's order for Sheezan's 14-days judicial custody.

Sharma has called for a thorugh probe in the death of Tunisha. "He has not given the password of his Gmail account even after seven days of the police investigation as he says that he can't recall that," Tunisha's paternal uncle Sharma said.

So far, the police has recorded statements of 27 people in the case.

Waliv Police while seeking Sheezan's five-day remand from the court on Friday, officials alleged that Sheezan was having an affair with another girl apart from Tunisha Sharma and had also deleted many chats from his mobile after being detained in connection with the case.

According to the police, Sheezan was not cooperating with the investigation and repeatedly changed his statements when asked about the chats with his "secret girlfriend". The police also said that some of the chats have been recovered and he used to talk to many other girls.

"Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her," the police said yesterday.

Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma, addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday made several allegations against Sheezan and also raised suspicion of "murder".

"Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the Ambulance. This could also be a murder, how is it possible that she was found in Sheezan's room and it was Sheezan only who brought her down, but did not call the ambulance or doctors? Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well," Vanita Sharma said addressing a press conference on Friday. (ANI)

