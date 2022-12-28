Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan sent to two-day police custody

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Vasai Court on Wednesday sent Sheezan Khan, the accused in the Tunisha Sharma death case, to police custody for two days.

Earlier in the day, Sheezan was presented in the court by the Waliv police, which sought to get his remand extended.

Notably, Sheezan's police custody was supposed to have ended today. But, the police have not completed the interrogation and investigation with him, so they sought to get his remand extended.

It is pertinent to note that the Waliv Police have taken the statement from 18 people so far in the death of Tunisha Sharma, who died allegedly by suicide.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

If reports are to be believed, Khan and Tunisha broke up 15 days before she died by suicide. Sharma was also reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well.

To find out the reality of what transpired between the deceased Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan, during Tunisha's last moments, the Police started to scan through the WhatsApp chats between the two.

According to the police, they have recovered chats of around 250 to 300 pages from June to this December through which they are trying to know the real reason why the Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul stars decided to part ways.

The police also said that they will send an electronic mail (e-mail) to WhatsApp to retrieve the deleted chats between Sheezan and his "secret girlfriend".

The police further said that they plan to question Sheezan today on the matter of these deleted chats which he allegedly had with his "secret girlfriend". The police want to know due to which reason, Sheezan had to delete the chats, if there was nothing objectionable.

The police are probing the matter on the lines of why Sheezan deleted his chats with one girl only and will also investigate if they were connected after Tunisha's death.

Sheezan's "secret girlfriend" has been identified and will be interrogated by the police soon, police said.

Her fans, family and members of the television and film industry bid a teary farewell to the 20-year-old Tunisha at the Mira Road crematorium ground in Mumbai. Celebrities including Vishal Jethwa, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, and Shivin Narang and others attended Tunisha's funeral. (ANI)