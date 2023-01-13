Tunisha Sharma death case: Vasai court rejects Sheezan Khan's bail plea

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Vasai Court in Maharashtra on Friday rejected the bail plea of TV actor Sheezan Khan, accused in the death case of his co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma.

The court observed, "Sheezan and Tunisha broke their relationship on December 15 after which she died of a panic attack. It has also been revealed that Sheezan was the last person to meet Tunisha before she died."

"After the two parted ways, Tunisha got stressed and depressed," the Court noted adding that the CCTV footage confirmed that Tunisha was last seen in Sheezan's room.

"If Sheezan is released on bail at this time, his release could affect the case proceedings, that's why Sheezan's bail petition stands cancelled," it added.

Sheezan Khan was reportedly dating Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two allegedly broke up their few-months-long relationship.

Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. (ANI)