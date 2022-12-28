Tunisha Sharma death case: Waliv Police scanning Sheezan Khan's chats from June till now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): To find out the reality of what transpired between the deceased Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan, accused in Tunisha's death case, the Waliv Police in Maharashtra has started to scan through the conversation between the two over social networking site WhatsApp.

According to the police, they have recovered the chat of around 250 to 300 pages from June to this December through which they are trying to know the real reason why the Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul stars decided to part ways.

Notbaly, the police also said that they will send an electronic mail (e-mail) to WhatsApp to retrieve the deleted chat between Sheezan and his "secret girlfriend".

The police further said that they plan to question Sheezan today on the matter of these deleted chats which he allegedly had with his "secret girlfriend".

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. If reports are to be believed, Khan and Tunisha broke up 15 days before she died by suicide. Sharma was also reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well.



The police is probing the matter on the lines of why Sheezan deleted his chats with one girl only and will also investigate if they were connected after Tunisha's death.

Sheezan's "secret girlfriend" has been identified and will be interrogated by the police soon, police said.

However, earlier in the day, Waliv Police retrieved the WhatsApp chats and recordings of Sheezan Khan and said that they did not find anything objectionable there.

"Tunisha was upset with her breakup and was already suffering from anxiety because of which she felt lonely after the two parted ways," the police said adding that they have also obtained audio recordings from the phone. It also mentioned that they would question the deceased actor's family regarding Tunisha's anxiety and record her mother's statement once again.

Earlier, a doctor from F&B Hospital gave details about the moment on December 24 when the late actor was brought to the hospital by her colleagues.

The doctor at the hospital, Surendra Pal, told ANI that Tunisha was dead when they examined her and said, "Except for a deep strangulation mark on her neck, no other mark was found on her body."

Her fans, family and members of the television and film industry bid a teary farewell to the 20-year-old Tunisha at the Mira Road crematorium ground in Mumbai. Celebrities including Vishal Jethwa, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, and Shivin Narang and others attended Tunisha's funeral. (ANI)

