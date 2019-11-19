Turf races to be stopped in Bengaluru from Dec 2

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Karnataka public accounts committee on Tuesday ordered the chief secretary to stop turf races in the city from December 2.

The committee has also suggested the secretary of the law department to submit a report on law issues.

"From December 2, the horse races will be stopped. We don't want such races near Vidhan Sabha and legislative house and High court. Public accounts committee has taken the decision and conveyed the same to the additional chief secretary of the PWD department of Karnataka," said HK Patil, chairman of Public accounts committee. (ANI)

