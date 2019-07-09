Turkey-based Kivanc Tekstil joins hands with Reliance Industries to create sustainable future

Mumbai [India]/Istanbul [Turkey], July 8 (ANI): Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India's largest private sector company and the world's biggest integrated polyester producer, has joined hands with Turkey's textile behemoth, Kivanc Tekstil, to manufacture and market R|Elan(tm) GreenGold, a sustainable and innovative fabric 2.0, to leading apparel brands and consumers across the world.

Apart from manufacturing and marketing R|Elan(tm) GreenGold fabrics, Kivanc will be the exclusive distributor of Recron(r) GreenGold fibres to spinners, yarn manufacturers and knitters across Turkey.

The arrangement will enable RIL and Kivanc to offer the best quality eco-friendly textile solutions to brands and retailers, sourcing their requirements from Turkey, to meet the ever-growing demand of environment-friendly apparels.

The manufacturing excellence of Kivanc will be further enhanced by the high-quality GreenGold fibres, as well as by the support of RIL's efficient technical team.

Kivanc Tekstil is renowned worldwide for its professional work ethics. It caters to major European and American fashion brands and retailers.

Vertically integrated across spinning, weaving, dyeing, printing and finishing, Kivanc produces 18 million meters of blended fabrics per annum. Its yield comprises a wide range of blends straddling polyester, cotton, viscose, linen, tencel, modal and wool, and is lapped up by leading global brands engaged in making formal and casual wear apparels for both men and women.

Speaking about the partnership, Ziya Kivanc, CEO of Kivanc Textil, said, "At Kivanc our mission is to be a company that focuses on customer satisfaction, striving to be trustworthy, reliable and sensitive to human health and environmental issues, while producing the best quality fabric brand."

"We at Kivanc, do business by providing utmost importance to the environment and well-being of the people. Simultaneously, we thrive to implement the innovative and sustainable environmental approaches in all stages of production right from spinning, weaving to finishing," he added.

"The partnership with RIL is a significant initiative in accomplishing our mission. The exclusive distributorship of Recron(r) GreenGold fibres and yarns and being a manufacturer of R|Elan(tm) GreenGold fabrics will provide us with immense growth opportunities. We are really thankful to Reliance, which has taken a stride forward and opened the doors in actualising our mission. Henceforth, most of the polyester blended fabrics will be made out of sustainable fibres at Kivanc!," he said.

RIL, the owner of brand R|Elan, is one of the largest recyclers of PET bottles in India, recycling 2.2 billion PET bottles a year. R|Elan GreenGold, made from recycled PET, substantially reduces the emission of greenhouse gases.

The fabric is made from pre-dyed fibres, its manufacture does not need much water. Whatever little water is used, 90 per cent of it is recycled. It uses bio-fuels and is one of the few recycled brands that provides end-to-end traceability throughout the supply chain, right from PET bottles to fibres.

RIL has partnered with key players across global textile hubs to produce new-age fabrics, using its speciality products. This strong global network, called the Hub Excellence Program (HEP), provides assurance to brands/retailers of streamlined production, timely supply of raw materials, and standard quality. The partner firms also receive technical and product development assistance from RIL, as well as leads for business development.

Speaking on the newest member of the rapidly growing HEP, Gunjan Sharma, CMO of Polyester Division at RIL, said, "It gives us immense pleasure to partner with the globally renowned Kivanc Tekstil. With RIL's technological edge in sustainable offerings merging with Kivanc's manufacturing prowess, we are certain to come up with stunning innovative fabrics to meet the growing demand for high-quality eco-friendly apparels".

R|Elan(tm) provides consumers with next-generation fabrics that are in sync with the latest fashion trends, and fulfil their lifestyle needs as well. The brand gives consumers the assurance that if there is GreenGold on the outside, there is something sustainable on the inside. (ANI)