Turkish embassy thanks dost Indians for standing in solidarity through donations, prayers

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Turkish embassy on Tuesday conducted an inter-faith prayer in the national capital to pay tribute to victims of the earthquake in the country.

Ambassador Firat Sunel said, "I am deeply touched that we organised a religious prayer today which included representatives of all major religions in India. This is a very big moral support."

When asked about the relief material needs of Turkey after the earthquake, the envoy remarked that tents, containers and blankets are required the most there.



"What we need the most are some materials like tents, containers and blankets especially. Containers are the most important in Turkey because of harsh weather conditions as the temperature there varies from minus five degrees to sometimes minus 10 degrees. I know they are big materials but we also need portable washrooms. However, we have also received donations from Indians," he added.

Sunel further thanked the government for helping the Turkish embassy open an official donation Rupee account.

Notably, Turkey witnessed two earthquakes which jolted the southernmost Hatay province on Monday, to this, the envoy expressed: "There were some already damaged buildings and because of this earthquake of 6.4 magnitude, four people died, I heard from the news."

The Embassy of Turkey also posted on Twitter about the prayer meeting and said, "An inter-faith prayer ceremony has been held in the Embassy today to commemorate the earthquake victims in Turkiye. Sincere thanks to dost Indians who stand in solidarity with Turkish people through their donations, letters and prayers."

It is pertinent to mention that India launched 'Operation Dost' to aid in search-and-rescue in Turkey and Syria following deadly earthquakes that struck on February 6 and claimed over 46,000 lives to date. (ANI)

