Turned challenges into opportunities: Adityanath on completion of 30 months in office

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government turned challenges into opportunities and considerably changed the perception people once had of the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday on completion of 30 months in office.

Addressing a press conference here, Adityanath said, "When we came to power in March 2017, there were challenges before us. But we turned those challenges into opportunities."

The Chief Minister said, "The BJP came to power after 14 years of "vanvas" (exile), and in 30 months since then, we have changed the perception that people had of the state."

Adityanath said his government was successful in curbing diseases like encephalitis and dengue by 65 per cent. In addition, 15 new medical colleges were opened and admission in seven of them have started already.

He noted that infrastructural development and reduction in crime were the top priorities of his government when it assumed office.

"When we came to power, the crime rate in the state was high. There is been a sharp decline in dacoity, rape, loot, and riot cases today. As many as 41 new police stations have been opened in the state," he said.

Adityanath said the state has successfully implemented various central schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, an insurance scheme for farmers and provision of health insurance. (ANI)

