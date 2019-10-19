Tusker dies in suspected electrocution in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri (West-Bengal) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In a suspected case of electrocution, a male elephant was found dead in a paddy field in Milanpally village in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, on Saturday.

The 12-year-old jumbo's body was spotted by forest guards while patrolling the area. The guard immediately informed higher officials. Veterinary doctors were rushed to the spot who conducted check-ups and declared the elephant dead.

Forest officials suspect the death could have been caused by electrocution. The exact cause will be determined after the post mortem, they said.

"We have launched an investigation in the death. The cause of the death will be confirmed after the post mortem report comes in," Additional Divisional Forest Officer Neema Sherpa said.

During the visit, the officials found electric fencing around the accident spot. "We found an electric fencing round the spot. We have started an investigation to ascertain the actual cause of death," Raj Kumar Singh, an electricity department official, said.

A villager, Roma Mandal, said the elephant was seen around the village recently and was driven away towards the jungle by forest guards. (ANI)

