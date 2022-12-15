Tuskers create chaos in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor, no damage to humans, crops

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): A herd of elephants came up to the road in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, creating a chaotic situation, forest officials said.

As per an official statement, "A herd of 22 elephants reached the Musalimadugu village while it was raining heavily, and created a chaotic situation in the area".

Reportedly, the elephant chased the villagers, and they reached the village informing others of the elephant's arrival.

As per the information, the villagers shot the video of the elephant's herd and informed the forest department officials.



Speaking about the incident, a villager stated, "For 30 minutes, there was a lot of hustle and bustle on the road. Motorists coming from Gudiattam and from Palamaneru had to face difficulty crossing the road. They waited for the elephants to pass".

The villager anguishedly said, "If a herd of elephants comes towards our village, our children and elderly will be in a difficult situation", and added, "Officials are requested to take measures to prevent elephants from coming towards the villages".

The District Forest Officer of Chittoor, talking about the incident said, "We have seen the video of the chase, and got information from the villagers".

"The elephants are wandering in the Chittoor district for many days", he further said.

The DFO further said, "In today's incident, no damage to crops or humans has been made. They were moving within the forest limits". (ANI)

