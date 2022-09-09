Tuticorin Airport undergoing up-gradation for better passenger services

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): In order to cater to the rising passenger traffic and the demand for better services and connections, Airports Authority of India (AAI) is undergoing major up-gradation which includes the extension of the Runway for the operation of A-321 type of aircraft, construction of a new apron, new terminal building, technical Block cum control tower and amp; new fire station at a cost of Rs 381 crores.



Spread over an area of 13500 sqm, the new terminal building will be able to handle 600 passengers during peak hours. The building will be equipped with all the modern facilities and passenger amenities with the provision of two aerobridges along with car parking facilities and a new approach road.

Inspired by the famous Chettinad houses of the region, the intuitive form of the new terminal will create a unique architectural identity in the southern region and will add a new dimension to the terminal design. Strong references to the local culture and traditional architecture will be expressed in the building's architecture.

The interiors of the building reflect the colours and culture of the city through materials and textures in a contemporary manner. The new terminal will be a four-star GRIHA-rated energy-efficient building with sustainability features.



The airport development project also includes widening extension and strengthening work of the existing runway, making the airport suitable for the operation of A-321 type of aircraft.

Construction of a new ATC tower cum technical block, fire station, isolation bay, and five aircraft parking bays to park A-321 type of aircraft is also part of the project Tuticorin is the only airport located beyond Madurai in the southern Tamil Nadu region.

Up-gradation of the airport will not only fulfill the demand of the local community for enhanced

passenger services but will also promote trade & tourism in Tuticorin and neighbouring districts like Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari.

The project for up-gradation and expansion of the airport is likely to be completed by December 2023. (ANI)