Tuticorin custodial death: 3 accused admitted to hospital over health concerns

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9 (ANI): Three accused, in the Tuticorin father-son, alleged custodial death case, were admitted to Tuticorin hospital on Wednesday after they complained of health issues, said Madurai Central Prison officials.

A total of five police personnel have been arrested in relation to the case of the father-son who lost their lives after being allegedly tortured in police custody. The accused are being held in Madurai Central Prison.

Accepting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's request to transfer the probe, the Centre on Tuesday had handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case was initially registered at the Police Station Kovilpatti East in Tuticorin district.

The victims, P Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their cell phone shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during a curfew imposed during coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

