Tuticorin custodial death case: Sub-Inspector Ragu Ganesh arrested

Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) arrested a sub-inspector of police Ragu Ganesh in connection with the alleged custodial deaths of a father-son duo at a Tamil Nadu police station, CB-CID Inspector General of Police K Shankar said on Wednesday.

The sub-inspector Ragu Ganesh along with two other police personnel, including an inspector were accused of assaulting the father-son duo who died in police custody.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued an order to transfer the case registered in Kovilpatti East Police Station to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigation

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday heard the case and directed Thoothukudi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anil Kumar and the CB-CID to take up the investigation.

Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile phone shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during a curfew imposed during coronavirus lockdown.

Jayaraju and Benicks were admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital on June 22. While the son died on the same night, the father breathed his last on June 23 morning.

According to reports, two senior Inspectors have been suspended while departmental action is also being taken against two chief guards of the jail.

On Wednesday CB-CID K Inspector General of Police K Shankar and his team arrived in Thootukudi and conducted their inquiries. (ANI)

