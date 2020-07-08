Tuticorin custodial death: CBI registers two cases, forms probeteam

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday has registered two cases in the deaths a father-son duo, who allegedly tortured in police custody in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin.

A CBI team constituted for the probe is being sent to the location for investigation.

The Central government on Tuesday had handed over the probe into the deaths of P Jeyraraj and his son J Benicks to the CBI. The Centre had issued a notification accepting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's request to transfer the probe to the CBI. The case was initially registered at the Police Station Kovilpatti East in Tuticorin district.

Five police personnel have been arrested so far and on July 4, they were transferred from Tuticorin jail to Madurai Central Jail.

The Thoothukudi District court ordered a 15 day remand for three police officials - Inspector Sridhar, Sub-inspector Balakrishnan and Constable Murugan in Perurani Jail in connection with the alleged custodial deaths.

Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their cell phone shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during a curfew imposed during coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

