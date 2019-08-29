TV actress Nalini Negi files FIR against roommate for physical assault

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Television actress Nalini Negi on Thursday filed an FIR against her roommate Sunita Rana and her mother for allegedly assaulting her.

A few years ago, Nalini used to share a flat with Sunita but later moved out to a new accommodation and was living independently. Recently, Nalini invited Sunita to shift to her place along with her mother which she accepted, police said.

After a few days, Nalini informed her roommate that her parents were coming to her place in Mumbai from Delhi. She had asked Sunita and her mother to shift to another accommodation, they said.

Things turned sour when Sunita and her mother were engaged in a brawl with Nalini over her decision. It was then the duo allegedly assaulted her, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Oshiwara Police Station. (ANI)

