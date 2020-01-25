TV actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide at her Mira Road flat in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Television actress Sejal Sharma known for her role in the series 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' allegedly committed suicide at her residence at Mira Road on Friday.

She was found hanging at around 4 am yesterday. Two of her friends were present at her residence at the time of the incident. A suicide note has also been recovered.

A case has been registered as per the Accidental Death Report (ADR) and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

