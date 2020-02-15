Twelve tortoises seized at Howrah railway station; 3 held

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Three people, including a woman, were on Saturday arrested by Government Railway Police, Howrah and seized 12 tortoises from their possession.

The arrest took place at Howrah railway station in West Bengal following an inquiry and personal search on the basis of suspicion.

Briefing about the incident, DSP Howrah GRP, Sisir Mitra said, "This morning, the Jodhpur-Howrah Express came to Howrah Railway station at around 11.30 am. Based on secret information, we had taken one woman and two men in custody. After inquiry and personal search, we have recovered the tortoises from their possession."

"The tortoises were brought here from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur. All three arrested people are being questioned in this regard," he said.

Generally, turtles and tortoises are smuggled for being used as pets or for meat. (ANI)

