Twin blasts in Jammu: Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue, says Congress General Secretary

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary, on Saturday said Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue despite the twin blasts in the Nawal area of Jammu earlier in the day.

Venugopal while talking to ANI said two weeks before the Yatra entered Jammu and Kashmir, he had met with J&K L-G Manoj Sinha to discuss the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. KB Byju security advisor to Rahul Gandhi also accompanied them.

"Bharat Jodo yatra will continue no matter what," Venugopal told ANI when asked about the impact of J&K twin blasts on the Yatra.

"Two weeks before the yatra began, I met J&K L-G in connection with the Yatra. All our leaders in J&K are in constant touch with the security personnel," KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary said.



"It is their responsibility to take care of such incidents," Venugopal added.

Officials said on Saturday as many as six people were injured in twin blasts in the Narwal area of Jammu.

"Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people were injured," said ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh.

Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi entered Jammu on Thursday evening.

The Yatra entered the region at Kathua's Lakhanpur area. (ANI)

