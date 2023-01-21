Twin blasts rock Jammu, 6 injured, militancy angle suspected

Narwal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): Six people were injured in twin blasts in Jammu's Narwal on Saturday.

This comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi is in the Union Territory for Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people injured," said ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh.



"We have the information of two blasts and we are investigating the matter. Any further revelations would be shared," said Shakti Pathak, DIG Jammu on the site.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and security has been enhanced. Vehicles are also being checked as part of a search operation.



The Forensics team collected samples from Narwal in Jammu as a part of their investigation.

"2 weeks before yatra began, I met Jammu and Kashmir LG and all our leaders in UT are in constant touch with the security personnel. It is their responsibility to take care of such incidents. Bharat Jodo yatra will continue no matter what," said KC Venugopal, Cong General Secretary on the blasts.



The twin blasts in the Narwal area have been condemned by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha which injured six people on Saturday morning.

Sheralli, an eyewitness of the blast, while narrating the harrowing incident said, "We were sitting inside a shop at that time of the blast. The car blew up and parts of it fell near the shop. A person was hit by one of those parts. The other blast took place half an hour later at some distance. Initially, people thought that it was a gas blast in the car but it sounded bigger than that. It was an SUV car and the mechanics were repairing it. People are in panic now."

"Ashraf Ali owns the car repairing shop and his sons were repairing that Bolero which blasted," added Sheralli.

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the blasts that have taken place in the Narwal area this morning, read a press note. Senior police officials briefed the Lt Governor about the blast and on the state of the investigation. He called for urgent steps to identify and take action against those responsible.

"Such dastardly acts highlight the desperation and cowardice of those responsible. Take immediate and firm action. No efforts should be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice," the Lt Governor told the security officials.

The Lt Governor has offered heartfelt sympathies to those injured. He also announced a relief of Rs 50,000 to those injured in the incident. The Lt Governor said that the administration would ensure the best possible treatment and extend every help required by the families.

"We are talking to the police administration. A militant relationship could be established. It is sad that so many people have been seriously injured. It is a measure to scare the people. It is saddening and worrying as well. The militants are looking for soft targets like it happened in Rajouri district," the Deputy Mayor stated.

"There could be a militancy angle. They (terrorists) did something in Rajouri. Republic Day is approaching. Bharat Jodo Yatra is marching ahead. They want to do something to defame J&K so that they can revive the militancy that is taking its last breaths," added the Deputy Mayor.

"CRPF, Army, J-K Police are all here and sanitising the area. It is too early to give you any information. Let us first do the investigation, and then we will get back to you," said Kamal Sisodiya, CRPF Commandant.

There is a fear among the people as the forces are trying to cordon off the public from the site. (ANI)