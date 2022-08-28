Twin Towers demolition: Nine-year-long battle ends in 9 seconds

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): After a lot of nailbiting, the much-awaited demolition of 100-metre tall Supertech twin towers in Noida took place on Sunday leaving behind a cloud of dust and a mountain of debris.

The twin towers in Sector 93A, Noida came crashing down within a span of nearly nine seconds after the use of 3,700 kg explosives, thus ending a nine-year-long legal battle. Clouds of dust have engulfed the area after the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers.

The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers have left behind about 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.



Soon after the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Sunday said that 10 metres boundary wall of a nearby society, ATS has been damaged after being hit by the debris. Now the cleaning process is underway in the vicinity of the Supertech Twin Towers that were demolished.



Speaking to ANI, Noida Authority CEO said that the demolition was successfully done and the residents of nearby vacated societies will be allowed to return to their homes at around 7 pm.

"The planned demolition of Supertech Twin Towers was successfully done at 2:30 pm. The cleaning work has started and supplies restoration will start soon," said Maheshwari.

She further said that the pre and post-demolition AQI data is almost the same.

"Around 7 pm, the residents of nearby vacated societies will be allowed to return to their homes. Around 100 water tankers and 300 cleaning staff have been deployed here," she said.

"10 metres boundary wall of a nearby society, ATS has been damaged after being hit by the debris. No information of damage from anywhere other than this has been received," Maheshwari added.

Chetan Dutta, Edifice Official said that the demolition was 100 per cent successful and it took 9-10 seconds for the entire building to demolish.





"I was just 70 metres away from the building. The demolition was 100 per cent successful. It took 9-10 seconds for the entire building to demolish. There were 10 people in my team, 7 foreign experts and 20-25 people from Edifice Engineering," said Dutta.

Noida Police Commissioner said that the team went to the site to assess the remnants and leftover explosives if any were left there.



Taking precautionary measures, the hospitals near Sector 93A have made preparations to render emergency medical services if the need arises.

The health experts suggest people in surrounding areas to stay indoors, keep the doors closed and windows of houses, turn on air purifiers and wear N-95 masks when they step outside their homes.

The demolition of towers, Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors), which are taller than the Qutub Minar in the national capital, was the biggest ever planned tower demolition bid.



Soon after the explosion that took place at the press of a button, the towers came crashing down, generating a cloud of massive dust and thus polluting the atmosphere around.

However, the Environment Department of the Uttar Pradesh government has installed six Special dust machines at the demolition site to monitor pollution levels.

Anti-smog guns also sprayed water droplets in the air to bring down dust installed in an area nearby the demolition site.

As Noida's Supertech Twin Towers imploded on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the then Samajwadi Party government in the state.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary slammed Samajwadi Party, officers and authorities for giving approval for the 'tower' and said that the building of corruption has collapsed today.

"Akhilesh Yadav and every authority of that time should answer upon such illegal construction and I am sure that all these illegal constructions have taken place are under the then government's protection," he alleged. Chaudhary said, "The way people illegally make such illegal construction of property and earnings; there is a message for them that the government will take legal action against all. The act of demolition is a good message and we should take lessons from it."

He said that the state government under the leadership of CM Yogi is taking action on all such illegal encroached sites.

The Supreme Court had given the go-ahead for the towers' demolition, which it had set for August 21, but was extended to August 28 at the Noida Authority's request. (ANI)