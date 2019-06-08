Twinkle murder case: Aligarh Bar Association decides not to fight case for accused

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): The local Bar Association on Saturday said that no advocate would appear for the accused in the minor girl's murder case in the court.

Anoop Kaushik, general secretary, Aligarh Bar Association, told ANI: "We stand with the family of the minor girl who was murdered in Tappal. No advocate will appear for the accused. We will not allow any advocate from outside to fight the case."

He said that all the sections of the legal community here have extended their support to them. "The accused should be sentenced to death because the incident was appalling and barbarous," he said.

Kailash Babu Gupta, president of Aligarh Bar Association, said: "This is a very serious case. The accused should be punished without any mercy. We are also planning to move the case to a fast track court."

Two-a-half-year old Twinkle Sharma strangled to death with her eyes gouged out and hands broken in Aligarh over a dispute the accused --Zahid -- had with the minor's father.

Two accused -- Zahid and Aslam -- have been arrested in this regard.

A postmortem examination was conducted under the supervision of a team three doctors confirmed that she was strangulated but ruled out the possibility of rape. (ANI)