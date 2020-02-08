Twitter faces technical glitch for around 20 minutes

New Delhi (India), Feb 8 (ANI): Microblogging site 'Twitter' faced a technical glitch for around 20 minutes on the early hours of Saturday.

"You might be experiencing trouble sending new Tweets, but we're working on fixing this now. Sorry for the interruption and we'll let you know when things are back to normal," read a statement from Twitter.



However, the glitch was later fixed by the microblogging site.

No official announcement was made by Twitter about the cause of the technical glitch. (ANI)

