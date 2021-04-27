Twitter India suspends fake account of CJI NV Ramana

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Twitter India on Monday suspended the microblogging account of a user allegedly impersonating the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, sources in the Supreme Court registry told ANI.

Notably, the Supreme Court Registry lodged a police complaint after a Twitter account on CJI's name (@NVRamanma) surfaced.

"The Supreme Court Registry immediately complained to the Delhi Police and asked it to take action against the alleged user, who opened an account with the name of @NVRamanma and also with the designation of the CJI in the same user profile," sources said.

"Twitter India, after taking into the record, acted against the said user and suspended the account during the day," the source added. (ANI)