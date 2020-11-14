Twitter should know new identity of Ladakh: JT Namgyal on Centre's notice on Leh

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): After a notice by the Government of India to Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh, BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Friday said the social media giant should be aware of the region's new identity.

"I welcome the move taken by Centre, Ladakh is now a Union Territory and Twitter and other social media giants should know it. This decision is taken by our Prime Minister and social media sites like Twitter can't change it. Ladakh has a new identity on the map of India now," said Namgyal.

Ministry of Electronics and IT issued notice to Twitter on November 9 for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh. The notice directed Twitter to explain in five days as to why legal action shouldn't be taken against them for disrespecting India's territorial integrity.

Twitter had earlier shown Leh as part of China after which Secretary, Ministry of Electronics, and IT had written to Twitter CEO raising an objection. In response, Twitter had rectified the error. But it has not yet corrected the map to show Leh as part of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

In response to the notice, a Twitter spokesperson has said, "Twitter remains committed to partnering with the Government of India and Ministry of Electronics and IT to serve the public conversation. Duly responded to the letter and as part of our correspondence, shared a comprehensive update with the latest developments regarding the geo-tag issue." (ANI)