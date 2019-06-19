Twitter suspends pro-Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's account

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Micro-blogging site Twitter has suspended pro-Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's account following a complaint by the Indian government.

Pannun is the legal advisor of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a US-based separatist organisation.

According to reports, Pannun's account was suspended after a complaint by Sikh community claiming that Pannun is radicalising Sikh youth with the help of illegal immigrants in the US and Canada.

Known for his hate campaign against India, Pannun had recently posted a video message threatening Punjab Police for the state government's steps against the so-called Referendum 2020- a pro-Khalistani movement.

Last year, the SFJ had announced that it would hold "Kartarpur Sahib Convention - 2019" in Pakistan for anti-India propaganda in November 2019 during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

SFJ, a pro-Khalistan group, is running a secessionist campaign at the behest of Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), for the liberation of Punjab from India. The outfit is trying to brainwash the novice youth in its anti-India propaganda.

At that time, Pannun said that the outfit would open a voter registration counter from Kartarpur Sahib on Pakistan side in November 2019 when several Sikhs from more than 30 countries will be visiting the Gurdwara. SFJ through its office in Lahore plans to coordinate the registration of voters.

UK police arrested him in 2000, when he was entering England via Germany while returning from Pakistan after receiving terror training.

He was sentenced to 30 months in prison as he was associated with "proscribed" organisation Babbar Khalsa International. (ANI)

