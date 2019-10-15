Former President and the 'Missile Man of India' Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. (File photo)
Twitterati pay tribute to 'Missile Man' Dr Kalam with different hashtags on his 88th birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): People on Tuesday paid tribute on Twitter with different hashtags to late former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary.
With #APJAbdulKalam, #Missileman and #BharatRatna being the top three trends in India, people remembered his contribution and his inspiring thoughts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to micro-blogging site Twitter to pay his tribute to late former President. He posted a short video highlighting the key achievements of the former President's life.
"My heartfelt tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalamji on his anniversary. He dreamt of the India of 21st century, which was capable and then went on to give his exceptional contribution to the goal. His ideal life will keep on inspiring the people of the country. India salutes Dr APJ Abdul Kalamji on his Jayanti," Modi's tweet reads in Hindi.

Apart from the Prime Minister, many other political leaders of different parties remembered Dr Kalam on his birth anniversary.
BJP politician Surendra Poonia remembered Dr Kalam and wrote "India's Hero Remembering People's President, a Gr8 scientist, teacher, an inspiration to every Indian and Bharat Ratna Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary. Tribute Never forget those Sickular gangsters who denied him a second term as President of India! Jai Hind"

BJP MP Sunny Deol paid tribute by sharing a picture of the 'Missile Man' along with a quote of him on his Twitter handle.
"Remembering a great human, Missile Man #APJAbdulKalam sir on his Birth Anniversary," he tweeted.

Netizens from all over the country posted pictures and quotes of APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, with the hashtag APJAbdulKalam, #Missileman and #BharatRatna trending top on the micro-blogging site. They paid tribute and remembered his contribution.
"Tribute to former President, an exceptional scientist, a brilliant teacher & the #MissileMan of India, #BharatRatna Dr. #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary. His thoughts, teachings, and works will always inspire young Indians to dream big and achieve the impossible," a user wrote.

Taking his thought, a Twitter user wrote: "Dreams are not those which we see when we sleep but they are those which do not let us sleep. Respectful tributes to #MissileMan, People's President, Bharat Ratna #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary. He'll continue to remain an inspiration to young India to dream big."

"Remembering the #MissileMan, former President of India & #BharatRatna Dr APJ #AbdulKalam on his 88th Birth Anniversary. He was a great scientist and a visionary who became President during Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji's government," Rajeev Chandrashekhar's a Twitter user wrote.

A Twitter user appreciated the contribution of Dr Kalam and wrote "Paying my humble tributes to our beloved former President, the #Missileman of India #BharatRatna Dr. #APJAbdulKalam who is an inspiration for all. His contribution to the nation as a President and scientist is invaluable."

"Today is the 88th birth anniversary of the #Missileman and former president of India DR. #APJAbdulKalam. I still remember his famous quote, which I had read in my school time. Quote: "Dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep," wrote Twitter user Vishu Singh.

In 2002, Dr Kalam became the 11th President of India and famously became the "People's President" for his friendly nature to one and all.
In 2010, the United Nations decided to celebrate October 15 as the World Student Day. Dr Kalam was very dedicated towards teaching and he always referred to himself as a teacher first. (ANI)

