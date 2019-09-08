Twitteratis come out in support of ISRO scientists after Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Even as ground stations lost communication with the 'Vikram' Lander in the last few minutes of its descent leading to dejection for the people involved in the mission and the general public, the netizens took over to cheer them up and hail the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its members.

Several Indians took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to hail ISRO and its chairman K Sivan for the efforts his team put in the lunar mission.

"The distance between Earth to Moon is 384400 KM but from yesterday night it's only 2.1 KM for India! Proud to be an Indian. Love ISRO," a Twitter user said.

"One of the happiest things about Chandrayaan 2 is the bringing of science to the forefront of Indian public conversation. A scientific temper is so necessary in a public discourse ridden with superstition and dogma. Those scientists are heroes," another tweet read.

International sand artist and Padma Shree awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik, too shared photos of the sand-art dedicated to ISRO and its mission.

Another user hinted that the mission had brought the common people closer with the scientific community. "The common man like us has started feeling so connected with the developments that make the country strong, so far the technical glitch in Chandrayaan mission has been strangled. The eyes are getting moist as often as we see our scientists worried on TV," he said.

A user of the micro-blogging site thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for consoling the ISRO chief by saying, "This is what these heroes need and this is the reason why we love you Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If these heroes will get the required budget and never-ending support, we will see the results soon. Kudos for doing what others are still thinking of and best of luck for future."

This is what these heroes need and this is the reason why we love you Mr. Prime Minister @narendramodi. If these heroes will get the required budget and never ending support, we will see the results soon.

The communication with Vikram lander was lost earlier today, moments before its planned landing on the south pole region of the Moon. ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.

The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit. (ANI)