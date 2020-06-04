Two accused arrested for burning two persons alive in Haryana's Kaithal

Chandigarh [India], June 3 (ANI): Haryana Police arrested two accused in an incident in which two persons were burnt alive in Kaithal district on Wednesday.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said that on the intervening night of May 20 and 21, it was reported to police that the two persons, including a liquor contractor (Om Parkash of Kurar village) and a cook Bhagat Singh (a resident of Nepal), were burnt alive in a liquor vend at Balu village in the district.

On receipt of the information, police registered a case and immediately started investigations by constituting different police teams. District SP Kaithal had also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for giving any information leading to the arrest of the accused.

The police teams based in intelligence and other inputs had arrested two accused -- identified as Sandeep alias Deepu (28) and Gurmeet (32), both residents of Jakholi.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they used to help the deceased Om Parkash at his liquor shop and used to get good food and liquor to drink. Due to some conflict time and again, a rivalry arose with the contractor due to which they took this extreme step.

The accused later fled away from the scene of the crime. Both of them were absconding to avoid police arrest in separate cases of theft, which are being investigated further.

A case has been registered and both accused taken on a four-day remand for intensive interrogation. (ANI)

