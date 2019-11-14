Two advisors appointed by Home ministry to assist J&K LG

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday appointed two advisors to assist the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, GC Murmu.

Retired IAS, KK Sharma and retired IPS, Farookh Khan have been selected to do the job.

"The undersigned is directed to convey approval of the Competent Authority for appointment of the following Advisors to assist the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for effective discharge of his functions during the period of SO 3937 notified on 31 October 2019 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order said naming K.K.Sharma, IAS (Retd) and Farooq Khan, IPS (Retd).

According to the order, the appointment will be effective from the date they assume charge.

"The Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir requested to issue necessary orders with regards to their terms and conditions under intimation to this Ministry," the order stated. (ANI)

