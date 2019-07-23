50 kg heroin seized from a cold storage in Sonepat [Photo/ Twitter]
Two Afghan nationals arrested with 50kg heroin

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 10:40 IST

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday arrested two more Afghan nationals on charges of smuggling 50 kilograms of drugs.
The officials conducted raids at a cold storage located on Mariyapuri Road of Kundli village in Sonepat in the early hours of Tuesday.
"From 102 cartons carrying kismis (reisins), 204 polypacks concealed between cardboard layering, containing about 50 kilograms Heroin recovered...Two more Afghan nationals arrested...," Delhi Police Special Cell wrote on Twitter.
The officials also informed that the two men arrested are from Kandahar and Helmand. "The consignment had reportedly entered India through Wagah-Attari Border," the organisation said in another tweeted.
On Friday, Delhi Police Special Cell had seized about 150 kilograms of Afghan-origin heroin, exposing an Afghan-Pakistan narcotics cartel in the process. Five persons, including two Afghanistan nationals, were arrested. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:06 IST

