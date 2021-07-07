Two aides of Anil Deshmukh sent to judicial custody till July 20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): A special PMLA court on Tuesday sent Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde, aides of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, to judicial custody till July 20 in a money laundering case.

The case revolves around the transfer posting racket and collection from bar owners.

Shinde and Palande were earlier sent by the court to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

ED had earlier informed the court that various bar owners were called by the agency for a statement and they had categorically said that they paid Rs 40 lakh to Sachin Waze as Good luck Money in December 2020 when Waze was Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) head.

ED had told the court that the bar owners paid Rs 1.64 crore and Rs 2.66 crore to Mumbai Police's Zone 1 to 7 and Zone 8 to 12.

"Sachin Waze told bar owners that money will go to so and so. Sachin Waze has also accepted that he has collected Rs 4.77 crore between December 2020 and February 2021 and handed over the money to Kundan Shinde. Two police officers statement were recorded and they said that Palande was also given money. Sachin Waze also verified this statement of police officers about Palande," ED's lawyer had told the court.

The case against the former Home Minister was registered on May 11. (ANI)