Two Al-Badr terrorists killed in Shopian encounter, operation underway

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 26 (ANI): Two terrorists affiliated with Al-Badr outfit were neutralised in an encounter in the Kanigam area of Shopian, said Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to the official, two jawans sustained injuries during the operation and they have been hospitalised for treatment.



The encounter between security forces and terrorists started on Friday night on specific inputs.

"Last night, we started an operation in Shopian on specific inputs. Two Army Jawans were injured last night and were hospitalised. Both terrorists have been neutralised today. They belong to Al-Badr," Singh told reporters here.

The operation still underway, the DGP informed, adding that "no casualties have been reported from our side". (ANI)

