Two alleged ISIS members plead guilty before Delhi Court in case related to recruiting youths in banned outfit

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Two alleged ISIS members on Wednesday pleaded guilty before a Delhi Court in connection with a case related to recruiting youths in the banned outfit and allegedly planning terror attack in the country.

Accused Abu Anas and Najmul Huda who have pleaded guilty, told the Special Judge Parveen Singh that they are remorseful for the acts and assured not to indulge in similar activities in future.

Advocate Qausar Khan, who is appearing for both accused, told the court that they are having clean antecedents and their conduct in jail was satisfactory. The defence counsel submitted that they wanted to rehabilitate themselves and return to mainstream society.

The court listed the matter for August 24, when it will also hear the quantum of sentence for six accused, Mohammad Shareef Moinudeen Khan, Mudabbir Mushtaq Sheikh, Asif Ali, Syed Mujahid, Mohammad Hussain Khan and Mohammad Azhar Khan. These six have pleaded guilty earlier.

After they pleaded guilty, on August 6, the court convicted the six accused under criminal conspiracy and various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act.

NIA has registered the case on December 9, 2015 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA). According to NIA, accused have hatched a criminal conspiracy to establish its base in India. The NIA had filed charge sheets against 16 accused. (ANI)

