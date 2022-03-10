Two APLA militants including its Commander-in-Chief apprehended in Assam's Golaghat

Golaghat (Assam) [India], March 10 (ANI): In a joint operation, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday have apprehended Commander-in-Chief of Adivasi People's Liberation Army (APLA) and one cadre of the militant outfit in Assam's Golaghat district.



Trinayan Bhuyan, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sarupathar in Golaghat district said, "Security forces had apprehended the militants from Uriamghat area in Golaghat district along the Assam-Nagaland border and recovered two point 32 pistols, 10 live ammunition, letterhead of APLA."

The SDPO added, "The apprehended militants were identified as Sahil Munda who is the C-in-C of APLA and Jayanta Haok. Self-proclaimed C-in-C of APLA Sahil Munda and Jayanta Haok were involved in various anti-national activities including demanding money and others."

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

