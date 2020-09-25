A case has been registered against arms smugglers under Arms Act and section 307 of Indian Penal Code. Photo/ANI
A case has been registered against arms smugglers under Arms Act and section 307 of Indian Penal Code. Photo/ANI

Two arms smugglers held with 11 automatic pistols in Gurugram: Police

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2020 03:18 IST


Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 25 (ANI): Haryana Police have arrested two interstate arms smugglers and confiscated 11 automatic pistols from their possession in Manesar, police said.

Gurugram Assistant commissioner of Police (ACP) Pritpal Singh said the arrest was made on Wednesday. A case has been registered against the smugglers under the Arms Act and a section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"On being approached, they fired on police. A case has been registered against them under Arms Act and section 307 of IPC." Singh said. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl