Two army officers killed in accident on Bikaner-Jaipur highway

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], September 12 (ANI): Two Indian Army officers lost their lives after the Army vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Bikaner Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway in Bikaner on Saturday morning.

The deceased included Colonel Manish Singh Chauhan and Major Neeraj Sharma, suffered fatal injuries, according to the Defence PRO, Rajasthan

"An Army vehicle met with an accident on Bikaner--Jaipur road at about 6 today morning. Two officers, Col Manish Singh Chauhan & Maj Neeraj Sharma traveling in the vehicle suffered fatal injuries. The other injured have been evacuated to hospital," said the PRO.



The army official added that the two officers died after the Army vehicle they were travelling in toppled over due to a tyre burst.

Others who were in the vehicle and suffered injuries ware taken to hospital.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

