Two arrested for assaulting Mumbai Police constable

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting a police constable near a mall in Powai.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mumbai Zone X, Mahesh Reddy said, "A woman doctor was driving near a mall in Powai when three bikers allegedly hit her car. As the woman confronted the bikers, she called up the police station. Constable Nitin arrived on the spot. After he arrived on the spot, the bikers started beating up the constable and then ran away from the spot."

"Mumbai Police have registered a case against three people and arrested two of them for beating up a police constable in Powai area following a road accident involving a woman doctor," he said.

The search operation for the third accused is still going on, the official added. (ANI)

