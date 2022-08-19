Two arrested for cattle smuggling in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 19(ANI): Assam Police on Thursday arrested two persons in Khetri area for allegedly trying to smuggle cattle.

A team of East Guwahati Police District intercepted a bus in Khetri area and arrested two persons.

According to police, the duo was trying to smuggle 20 cattle from Geruati of Nagaon district to neighbouring Meghalaya's Byrnihat.

"Both accused have been arrested and identified as Md Ijajul Hoque and Joynal Abeddin. Both are the residents of the Geruati area in Nagaon district," said the police.

Earlier on August 12, Assam Police had arrested two persons in Khetri area for allegedly trying to smuggle 29 cattle from Rupahi to neighbouring Meghalaya's Byrnihat.



Prior to this incident, Border Security Force (BSF) had seized 85 cattle from the India-Bangladesh border areas in Meghalaya earlier this month.

BSF said the cattle were seized from the bordering area of East Khasi hills and East Jaintia Hills districts of Meghalaya which were meant for smuggling to Bangladesh.

Acting on a specific tipoff, BSF Mobile Check Post Sonapur, East Jaintia Hills district, intercepted a truck loaded with 24 cattle near Umkiang area although the driver and his accomplices managed to abscond from the spot.

In addition to this, 61 cattle were found tethered in the forest area close to the International boundary of East Khasi Hills district waiting for an opportunity for further crossing over to Bangladesh, said BSF.

In view of the upcoming Independence Day, BSF has enhanced alertness on the International Border to prevent all kinds of trans-border crimes and illegal activities. (ANI)

