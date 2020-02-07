Two arrested for celebratory firing in Delhi's Nehru Place

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday said it has arrested two persons for allegedly engaging in celebratory firing using a country-made pistol at the birthday party of their common friend in Nehru Place.

The two accused have been identified as Gaurav Bhatia and Vishal Beri.

"Police Station. Kalkaji, South-East District police arrested two persons namely Gaurav Bhatia r/o Pratap Bazar Amritsar Punjab Age 29 Years and Vishal Beri R/o Sushant Lok-I Gurgaon Harayana Age 29 Years for engaging in celebratory firing using a country-made pistol at the birthday party of their common friend," an official statement said.

According to the police, on February 6, during morning patrolling in Police Gypsy, at about 6.00 AM, policemen heard gunshot firing and immediately rushed towards the directions of firing sound.

"On reaching the spot they found two Delboys firing in air with one pistol turn by turn. Without knowing their profile, the police team showed tremendous courage and challenged them to surrender," it added.

One country-made pistol loaded with one round in chamber was recovered from Gaurav and its magazine with one round was recovered from Vishal.

The police team also recovered three used empty cartridge shells from the spot. A case under section 25/27, Arms Act was registered in Kalkaji police station and the accused persons were arrested accordingly.

During interrogation, police said the accused duo revealed that they along with other friends came to a hotel in Nehru place to attend a birthday party of a common friend.

"After attending the birthday party, they came out of the hotel and started the firing in the air to celebrate the occasion. Further investigation is in progress to discover the source of the country-made pistol which was used during the celebratory firing," police said. (ANI)

