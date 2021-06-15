Two arrested for defacing nameplate at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Delhi residence

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly defacing the nameplate at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh's residence, said the police.

Following the incident, the police said that an attempt was made to deface the nameplate at Singh's residence.

Two persons have been detained in this regard, said the police.

It further stated that no physical injury was caused to anyone and further investigation is underway.

"An attempt was made to deface the nameplate at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh. Two persons have been detained in this regard. No physical injury has been caused to anyone. Further investigation is on," informed DCP, New Delhi, Deepak Yadav.



Amid opposition parties alleging irregularity in the purchase of land at Ayodhya by the Ram temple trust and alleged misappropriation of funds collected for its construction, AAP leader Sanjay Singh had on Tuesday alleged that his house was attacked and accused the BJP of hooliganism, adding that he will not let the robbery of donations meant for the temple happen, even if he gets killed for it.

"My house has been attacked. Listen with open ears, BJP people, no matter how much hooliganism you induldge in, I will not allow the robbery of donations collected for the construction of Lord Ram's temple. Even if I get killed for this," the AAP leader had said in a tweet today.

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegations of irregularity in the purchase of land at Ayodhya by the Ram temple trust, Champat Rai, General Secy, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday dismissed the allegations terming them 'misleading' and explained that the cost of the land compared to its area is Rs 1,423 per sq feet, which is less than market value, therefore, to avoid any misuse of government taxes, the transactions were done using net banking.

In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust' which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, nearly three months after the Supreme Court ruling in the decades-old case.

In November 2019, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Lalla. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7-acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of the Ram temple at the site. The court had asked the government to give 5 acres of land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque. (ANI)

