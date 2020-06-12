Two arrested for hunting langur in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Pune Forest Department on Friday said two people were arrested for allegedly hunting a langur in the Junnar forest of the city under sections of Wildlife Protection Act.

Eknath Asawale (29) and Ganpat Hilam (40) were arrested by forest officers yesterday and both were produced before Junnar court and have been granted custody till June 24.

"The accused had hunted down an animal for eating purpose. For this offence imprisonment of three years and Rs 25,000 fine or both is the punishment as per Indian Forest Act 1972. Both accused have been booked under Section 9 and 52 of Indian Forest Act 1972," said the Forest Department.

The investigation to find other accused involved in the crime is underway. (ANI)

