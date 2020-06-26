Two arrested for illegal possession of leopard skin in Uttarakhand's Champawat

Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], June 26 (ANI): Two smugglers were arrested on Friday for allegedly possessing two leopard skins in Uttarakhand's Champawat district.

According to the police, Special Operations Group and district police have arrested two smugglers for illegal possession of two leopards' skin.



Lokeshwar Singh, Champawat SP said, "Two residents of Khatima town of Udham Singh Nagar district were carrying the skin of two leopards. Police arrested the smugglers in Lohaghat."

Further investigation underway. (ANI)

