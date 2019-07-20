Two arrested for raping foreign national in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 20 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a foreign national on the intervening night of July 18-19. The accused have been identified as Saddam of Kasganj and Santosh from Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the woman in her complaint states that the incident took place when in the midnight she took an auto-rickshaw from Sahara mall for Dronacharya metro station. She alleged that apart from the auto driver there was one more person in the auto-rickshaw.

According to the woman, instead of dropping her to the metro station, they took her to Sheetla Colony, Gurugram where the duo allegedly raped her.

The woman lodged the complaint on July 19 at sector 5 police station in Gurugram alleging gang-rape.

Police have registered an FIR under the relevant section of the law. (ANI)

