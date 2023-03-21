Two arrested for running fake visa racket in Delhi's Subhash Nagar

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Delhi police have busted a fake visa racket and arrested two persons for allegedly running it from the Subhash Nagar area, officials said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light when a group of victims approached Subhash Nagar police and lodged a joint complaint against the accused.

Based on the complaint, a team was formed, and two of the accused members of the gang were caught. The police also seized six mobile phones and eight Sim cards from them, they said.

According to Delhi police, the arrested accused have been identified as Gograj, a resident of Churu District, Rajasthan and Sushil, a resident of Ashoka Vihar, Haryana.

"Accused used to attract their victims through social media, and collected money from them on the pretext of giving Visa," they said.



Officials said that the accused used to promise the victims of providing jobs in the Middle East. Victims were called to their office at Subhash Nagar and collected passports from victims and part payment.

To make the whole process look genuine, they also had a tie-up with a diagnosis centre to conduct medical tests of the victims so that they could make it look genuine, they said.

Passports of victims were then sent to Nepal to get them stamped and after handling the stamped visa the remaining payment will be collected from the victims, they added.

Officials further said that the victims came to know about the fraud only after they reached the immigration counter at the airport. While the accused had already closed down their office and fled.

"Initial investigation revealed that the accused duped nearly 300 people in the last 4 months," officials said while adding that the accused targeted people looking for jobs in the Middle East.

"A hunt to nab other members of the gang is on," they added. (ANI)

