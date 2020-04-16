Two arrested for spitting on road, defying lockdown in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 16 (ANI): Two people were arrested for spitting on roads and violating the coronavirus lockdown in Bharatpur area of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the FIR in the matter was registered under Section 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 290 (public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Notably, the state government had recently banned spitting chewable items in public, in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to the police, a team of police officials was on patrol on April 14 when they found two men at different places defying lockdown without a proper reason and spitting on roads. The team of police officials took action and arrested them. (ANI)

