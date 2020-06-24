Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Tuesday after they had allegedly beaten up a boy at Wagle Estate here.
In a video that went viral, a group of around five to six people were seen beating up the boy, who was 18 years old.
"A video went viral on June 20 in which a man was seen being beaten up by five to six people and his clothes were torn off. A case has been registered in the matter," said Prakash Nilewad, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).
"Two accused have been arrested and we will nab the others soon," he added. (ANI)
Two arrested for thrashing 18-year-old boy in Thane
ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2020 06:41 IST
