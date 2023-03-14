Two arrested for throwing currency notes from running car in Haryana's Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 14 (ANI): The two men have been arrested after a video went viral on social media in which a man tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a running car in Haryana's Gurugram, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, DLF Gurugram.

The arrested accused have been identifed as Jorawar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh, said ASP Vikas Kaushik.



The police have verified the viral video. They filed a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police, the two men uploaded the video on their Instagram page.

"The police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf Course road," the ACP said. (ANI)

